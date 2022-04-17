The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider updated agreements with the school district's employee bargaining units that provide for pay raises across most positions.
The agreements with Joplin National Education Association and Joplin Education Support Professionals each call for increases in pay for all employees covered by the groups. The amount of an employee's pay raise would be determined by their position and their step on salary schedules.
JNEA is the bargaining unit for teachers, counselors and librarians. JESP is the bargaining unit for full-time and regular part-time custodians, building engineers, bus drivers, bus aides, maintenance employees and food service department employees, excluding supervisors and guards.
Teams from each unit met with district officials in March for negotiation. If approved, the JESP agreement would be in place through June 30, 2023, and the JNEA agreement would be in place from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2024.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Certify the results of the April 5 election and swear in its new members, David Weaver and Donnie Greenlee. Board members also will elect a president and vice president, positions currently held by Jeff Koch and outgoing member Sharrock Dermott, respectively.
• Consider the $481,250 purchase of Chromebooks for the seventh and ninth grades.
• Consider the $94,100 purchase of new cameras and servers for Joplin High School to replace a system that is 8 years old and outdated.
• Review a bid from Play By Design Inc. in the amount of $418,360.52 for playground equipment, basketball goals, shade structures and turf at two locations at the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
• Review a bid from Open Systems of Cleveland in the amount of $123,333 for networking equipment for Dover Hill. Such equipment includes access points for Wi-Fi connectivity, switches to control network traffic, network cables and battery backups.
• Approve details of the upcoming summer session, to be held June 1-30 at Cecil Floyd, Irving, McKinley and Soaring Heights elementary schools, South Middle School and Joplin High School. Breakfast and lunch will be served; transportation will be provided.
