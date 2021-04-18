The Joplin School District soon will get started on a spate of capital outlay projects with a total expected cost of more than $1 million, if the Board of Education approves them Tuesday.
Projects recommended for approval include:
• $17,150 for three-year asbestos reinspection, as required by law.
• $244,980 to purchase and install 20 remote terminal units at Stapleton Elementary School.
• $133,218 for a partial roof replacement at McKinley Elementary School.
• $34,860 for a partial roof replacement at Memorial Education Center.
• $30,333 for the retrofitting of level handles and locks at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• $49,840 for the demolition of the old East Junior High School gymnasium at McKinley Elementary School.
• $184,632 for waterproofing at Junge Field.
• $33,000 to improve the safety of the bleachers at Junge Field with handrails, seat modifications and aisle width adjustments.
• $185,000 to replace lights at Junge Field.
• $101,369 to purchase LED lighting fixtures for up to three schools.
• $59,370 to install LED lighting at up to three schools.
All projects will be funded by the 2021-22 capital outlay budget that the board approved in February. Some have the potential for cost-sharing opportunities; the district, for example, will apply for rebates through Liberty for some of the lighting projects, officials said in documentation provided to the board.
The meeting will be the first for Rylee Hartwell and John Hird, who will be sworn in following their April 6 election to the board. Board members will elect a president and vice president; those roles have been filled by Sharrock Dermott and Brent Jordan, respectively, for the past year.
The board also will recognize the Joplin Schools Foundation's Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
