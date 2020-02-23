The Joplin Board of Education will be asked Tuesday to approve more than $3.3 million in capital projects around the school district.
The funds would be budgeted for the 2020-21 academic year, which begins in July, and would be incorporated into the overall budget for fiscal year 2021 to be submitted for board approval in June.
District officials said capital needs were compiled based on input from schools and administrators. Emphasis was given to safety and security of students, replacement of aging equipment, and maintaining the quality of buildings, grounds and equipment, according to documentation provided to the board.
Among the proposed projects is the inspection of basketball goals across the district, to cost an estimated $15,000. The school district has prioritized this type of project since Spencer Nicodemus, an 18-year-old student at Joplin High School, was fatally injured by a falling basketball goal in the gymnasium of Irving Elementary School on March 2, 2017.
Other proposed capital projects include:
• Asbestos abatement and demolition in the McKinley Elementary School gymnasium and elsewhere, for $220,000.
• Roof replacement and repairs at North Middle School and elsewhere, for $360,000.
• Safety equipment replacement across the district, for $95,000.
• Door, window and lock upgrades across the district, for $196,500.
• The remodel of some existing spaces at Stapleton, McKinley and Duenweg elementary schools, North and South middle schools and Joplin High School, for $82,000.
• Asphalt and concrete repairs and waterproofing across the district, for $445,000.
• LED lighting upgrades across the district, for $250,000.
• HVAC replacement, repairs and upgrades at McKinley Elementary School, all three middle schools and Memorial Education Center, for $318,000.
• Bus and support vehicle replacement, for $640,000.
• Flooring replacement at Eastmorland and Stapleton elementary schools and the food service building, for $20,500.
In addition to facility upgrades, the budget also would include $500,000 in projects for technology services and $125,000 in projects for food services.
District officials said the final capital expenditure budget for fiscal year 2021 is still under development, but they expect these projects to be well within the amount available.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session has been scheduled for 5 p.m. for legal actions involving the district and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
