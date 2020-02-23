Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.