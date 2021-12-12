The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will again consider the district's participation in MOSO CAPS, a new academic program being offered in collaboration with Missouri Southern State University.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to see life on a college campus while working toward a professional goal in local industry.
Missouri Southern’s CAPS program will begin in August 2022. Three fields of focus for courses have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
The Joplin district would be allotted 59 seats for students in the CAPS program. At a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats are filled. Administrators have said they don’t expect all 59 seats to be filled during the first year.
Concerned about that cost, board members last month delayed a vote on the program, instead asking administrators to survey prospective students at Joplin High School.
The survey, to be presented to the board Tuesday, found that of 226 sophomores and juniors who responded, 138 said MOSO CAPS sounded like something they would like to have the option of choosing in the upcoming year. Students also said they were most interested in the health sciences field, the survey shows.
Of 77 current seniors who responded to the survey, and who would not be eligible to enroll next year, a slight majority said MOSO CAPS wasn't something that would have interested them. A slight majority also said they didn't think such a program would have fit into their schedule of classes.
The boards of the Webb City and Carl Junction school districts have already voted to participate in MOSO CAPS. Together, those two districts will contribute up to 61 students to participate each year, at a total cost of $87,430 for Webb City and $64,948 for Carl Junction.
