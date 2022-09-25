Two classes at Franklin Technology Center are due to get nearly $161,000 in upgraded equipment if the Joplin Board of Education authorizes it.
The board on Tuesday will consider a $74,410 purchase of an alignment machine from American Auto Equipment for the auto tech shop at Franklin Tech.
This piece of equipment is required for the class to teach students correct auto alignment procedures, which ensures the safety of the vehicle, a smoother ride, an increased tire life span and better gas mileage, administrators said in documents for the board. It is used both during the day by high school students and during evening classes for adult students.
Administrators said the current alignment machine is more than 12 years old, and Franklin Tech officials have had to call for maintenance and repairs of it for each of the past five years, according to board documents.
Also to be considered Tuesday is the $86,582 purchase of seven welding machines from Linde Gas & Equipment for Franklin Tech's welding shop.
Like the alignment machine, the welding machines are used during day and evening classes. There are 20 production machines in the shop, plus a few specialty machines, according to board documents.
The current machines are more than 10 years old, administrators said. As part of a rotating schedule, the district aims to replace half of the machines every five years, according to board documents.
If approved, all of the Franklin Tech equipment would be paid for through a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Enhancement grant, which provides 75% of the funding. The remaining 25% would be covered by the school district.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Take a first and final reading of two policies pertaining to recruiting and hiring of professional and support staff.
• Hear an update on construction of Dover Hill Elementary School from officials with Crossland Construction.
• Consider a total of $27,815 in change orders to the Dover Hill project for floor sink upgrades, electric changes and additional signs.
• Consider proposals to install a new flagpole and flag, and repair damaged concrete at Junge Stadium.
