The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will discuss what parameters could be considered to return Joplin High School to a traditional, five-day-a-week schedule.
The high school start classes Monday on a split schedule, wherein only half of the student body attends on any given day, while the remaining half rely on remote learning. Principal Steve Gilbreth has said the schedule is necessary to ensure that social distancing can take place in a school with more than 2,300 students enrolled.
The split schedule was the subject of much debate among school board members last month. The four board members who approved the schedule said they wanted to err on the side of safety for students, while the three who opposed it said they believed the students should attend in-person classes daily.
All remaining schools started the fall term today on a five-day-a-week schedule, with protocols such as frequent cleaning, mask-wearing and social distancing in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The board and administration last month said they couldn't say what factors would be considered to return to a full schedule at the high school, although Superintendent Melinda Moss told board members that her staff would evaluate the situation "constantly" with them.
In other business, the board also will review an updated design for the addition to be built at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
The presentation will be given by Chad Greer, of Corner Greer and Associates. The architecture firm is involved in designing both the Kelsey Norman addition and the new elementary school that will be built at Dover Hill to replace Columbia and West Central schools.
Voters in June approved a $25 million bond issue for the projects. Of that amount, approximately $2.875 million is earmarked for the Kelsey Norman addition.
Administrators have said the addition is necessary to relieve overcrowding at the school and to eliminate the modular units still in use there. Initial designs showed the addition as an 8,325-square-foot space that would hold classrooms and the special education program, to be constructed on the north side of the school near the main entrance and the community safe room.
Tuesday's meeting will begin with a public hearing on the district's tax levy for 2020-21, which is proposed to remain unchanged from the current year at $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation.
The total levy includes $2.75 for the general fund, 91 cents for the debt service fund and 3 cents for the capital projects fund. The owner of a $100,000 home would continue to pay $701 in taxes annually.
The district estimates that the levy will generate an estimated $36.4 million in revenue at a 93% collection rate.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The meeting will be streamed at youtube.com/jethd and facebook.com/jetHDjoplin. A closed session has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
