A committee that has been tasked with brainstorming names for the new elementary school to be built at Dover Hill is scheduled to present its recommendation Tuesday to the Joplin Board of Education for approval.
The new school will be built with proceeds from a $25 million voter-approved bond issue to replace West Central and Columbia schools, both of which are nearing 100 years old.
The committee was approved by the board last month to include Bret Ingle and Shally Lundien, the principals of West Central and Columbia; Wyatt Satterlee and Dilyn Hunt, two high school students who attended West Central and Columbia; Brad Belk, community historian at Missouri Southern State University; board President Sharrock Dermott and board member Lori Musser, a former Columbia principal; and several community members.
It was tasked with not only proposing a name for the new elementary school but also possibly identifying naming opportunities within the building. Final decisions based on the committee's recommendations will be made by the school board.
The process for choosing names of new properties is outlined in district policy: The board appoints a committee of community members, students and staff to recommend appropriate names, of which the school board will have the final determination.
"The committee will give preference to names of local individuals, individuals who have made substantial contributions to the district and individuals who are associated with the intended use of the new facility," the policy states. "Special consideration will be given to those names that have special significance to students, staff or the community."
This process was used in early 2013 to develop a name for Soaring Heights Elementary School, which was constructed after the 2011 tornado to house students from Duenweg and Duquesne schools. A committee of parents, staff and residents at that time presented several options to the school board, including New Hope, Skyline, Cornerstone, Soaring Heights and Parkwood. Board members ultimately approved Soaring Heights, which was a top choice of the students who would attend that school, because it fit with the district's Eagle mascot.
Another committee was formed in fall 2017 to identify naming opportunities for the early childhood center, which was still under construction at the time. Committee members had recommended that interior parts of the center be named for Melissa Fuell Cuther and Stephanie Stephens, two influential women who had worked with children in the Joplin School District. The board approved both recommendations.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The meeting also can be viewed at youtube.com/jethd or facebook.com/jetHDjoplin. A closed session has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for the lease, purchase or sale of real estate; and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
