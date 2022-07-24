The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will review a proposal from the athletics program to replace the artificial turf at the Joplin High School softball field.
Administrators will recommend that the project be completed by Mid-America Sports Construction for $355,151.
Mid-America submitted the lower of two bids for the project, according to board documents. The other bid came from Shaw Sports Turf in the amount of $376,083.
The turf currently on the softball field has been in place since 2014, administrators said in documentation provided to the board.
"The surface has served the district well for nine softball seasons, including this fall, by allowing games to be played as scheduled, even in wet conditions," the administration wrote. "Over this time, the softball field has experienced normal issues due to fiber degradation, such as loss of infill and seam damage."
The district is planning eventually to replace all four turf fields at Joplin High School, and its independent field testing contractor, Midwest GMAX, has recommended that the school start first with the softball field at the end of the 2022 season.
The cost of the turf replacement will be funded through the district's 2022-23 capital outlay budget.
In other business Tuesday, the board will review:
• The renewal of annual contracts between the school district and a number of community organizations for student services, such as speech language pathology, sign language interpretation and autism services.
• Department-level plans for communications, technology and curriculum/instruction to set goals and comply with the district's new strategic plan.
• The district's COVID-19 plan, which must be reviewed and approved every six months.
• The district's health plan for employees. The current contract for medical insurance is set to expire Sept. 30.
• A proposal for an employee assistance program in support of a newly created goal in the strategic plan that prioritizes the "mental health needs of staff."
