The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will review a proposed annual budget that accounts for most of the expenses for the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School.
The budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, projects $121,187,231 in total expenditures and $91,906,323 in total revenues. For comparison, board members last summer approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that projected $89,280,519 in expenditures and $87,660,362 in revenues.
The largest portion of the shortfall for proposed budget is due to $26.48 million in general obligation bonds that voters authorized last year to pay for building an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School and a new school at Dover Hill. Only $1.9 million of that amount was spent in fiscal year 2021, leaving the remaining amount to be expended in 2022 as the construction projects proceed, according to documentation from Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent for business services, and Shelly Toft, director of accounting.
For revenue, the budget relies on an estimated $53.29 million from local and county sources, $27.65 million from the state, and $9.92 million in federal money.
The school district is slowly relying more on local sources of revenue rather than state appropriations. As a share of total revenues for the proposed budget, local and county sources such as taxes make up nearly 58%, with state funding accounting for just over 30%.
By contrast, the fiscal year 2020 budget was made up of 56.8% in local and county revenues and 29.8% in state funding. The fiscal year 2019 budget was made up of 53% in local and county revenues and 35.38% in state funding, according to district records.
The district's largest source of expenditures, aside from one-time construction costs associated with Dover Hill Elementary School, is employee salaries.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider the extension or renewal of a number of licenses for software and programs used across the district as well as a proposal to remodel the press box at Junge Field and improve the safety of the bleachers there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.