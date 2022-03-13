The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider equipping the new Dover Hill Elementary School with the latest in classroom technology.
Board members will be asked to approve the $94,328 purchase of 38 Clevertouch panels and mounts for the school.
The panels are interactive and range in size from 55 inches to 86 inches, according to board information. They can be used in various ways for hands-on learning with students, and up to 10 students at any time can be touching the panel, administrators said.
The panels moreover can work with other devices and technology systems already in use across the district, administrators said.
"Clevertouch panels have been vetted by a committee in the district already, and we are in the process of slowly implementing them into our other schools as projectors break or become unusable," district officials said in board documentation. "We've received plenty of great feedback from teachers and their students about the use of Clevertouch panels that are in classrooms at various schools across the district."
If the purchase is approved, funds would come from the 2021-22 technology budget for the Dover Hill project.
Dover Hill is under construction at North Main Street and Murphy Boulevard to replace Columbia and West Central schools. It is projected to open later this year.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider several maintenance requests, including a partial roof replacement at Stapleton Elementary School, LED lighting fixtures for North Middle School, and door hardware for Cecil Floyd and Royal Heights elementary schools.
The meeting will be the last regular session for board members Sharrock Dermott and Michael Joseph, who did not seek reelection to their posts.
On April 5, voters will choose two new board members from candidates Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson. Both seats carry a three-year term.
