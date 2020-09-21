Architects involved in the building of a new elementary school at Dover Hill will present updated designs Tuesday night to the Joplin Board of Education.
The new school, to be constructed for an estimated cost of $19.6 million, will replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools and will serve students from those two attendance zones. It will be paid through a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June.
The architecture firm for the project, Corner Greer and Associates, already has released preliminary designs for the building. Early renderings show the 67,000-square-foot school positioned on Dover Hill and connected to nearby parks via walking trails, with vehicle entrances from both Main Street and Murphy Boulevard. They also show a building that is reminiscent of Columbia and West Central through a brick facade and "abstract" representation of the old schools' two-story design.
District officials said after the June vote that the summer months would be devoted to meetings with Columbia and West Central teachers and staff members so that the architects could more specifically design the interior of the new school.
The bond issue also included an estimated $2.875 million for an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School to help alleviate overcrowding there and to eliminate a modular unit still in use.
An updated design plan for the addition was presented last month to the board by Chad Greer and Michael Wischmeyer, principal architects with Corner Greer and Associates.
Wischmeyer said the design team from Corner Greer met over the summer with Kelsey Norman teachers, administrators and staff to gather their input on the interior of the 8,325-square-foot addition, which will be built on the north side of the school between the original structure and the playground.
The result is a space that will include three classrooms of equal size, each with its own sink due to new pandemic-related safety and hygiene procedures; a special education classroom that has access to an outdoor garden area and that could be converted into two separate rooms if necessary; a large "living room" area for group instruction or collaboration; adequate storage space for teachers; and a small "think tank" space for small-group work.
"The key thing we spent so much time talking about was some of the needs that they (Kelsey Norman teachers and staff) identified as not having in school," Greer told the board. "We spent a considerable amount of time trying to question them in ways to introduce this flexible space that they can use in multiple ways. I think, in the end, the plan you're seeing is the byproduct of some of those conversations."
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The meeting also will be streamed at www.youtube.com/jethd and www.facebook.com/jetHDjoplin. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m. for legal actions involving the district and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
