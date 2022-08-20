The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will set a tax levy for the 2022-23 academic year that remains unchanged from last year.
The proposed tax levy for fiscal year 2023 is $3.66 per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as last year’s, according to documentation provided to the board. The amount would be broken down into $2.91 for the general fund and 75 cents for the debt service fund, according to board documents.
The owner of a $100,000 home would continue to pay about $695 annually in school taxes under the levy. At a 93% collection rate, it is projected to generate approximately $40.668 million in revenue for the school district, according to board documents.
A public hearing on the proposed tax levy, as required by law, is scheduled to take place just ahead of the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
In other business listed under the consent agenda, the board will review:
• A contract with Noel-based RAISE, or Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education, for English language translation and interpretation services for students with limited English proficiency. RAISE has been working over the past year to help resettle Afghan families in the area.
• Annual fees for community groups to use district buildings and services. Administrators said in board documents that the district has not raised such fees, other than custodial and lighting/sound operator fees, for the past five years. They propose raising the fees for event supervisor at the Joplin High School performing arts center to $65 per hour from $50 per hour, and increasing fees for facility use by 10% for both for-profit and nonprofit renters.
• A change order to the contract with Crossland Construction in the amount of $926.14. This would pay for additional power for the fire alarm system air compressor and electric chair gate at the Junge Stadium press box.
• Change orders to the contract with Crossland Construction in the amount of $2,310.86 for a restroom alteration and the addition of inverter breakers at Dover Hill Elementary School.
