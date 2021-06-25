After rising from an initial rough estimate of $19.6 million in 2019 to $26.6 million as of this month, the final guaranteed maximum price of the new Dover Hill Elementary School will be set at a special Joplin Board of Education meeting set for 4 p.m. Thursday at the administration building.
Setting that price was on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting earlier this week, but Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, the project manager, said a spike in prices of construction materials, among other things, forced them to ask the administration for an extra week before proposing a final number.
“Given the volatility of the market, we’ve really had to throttle down and look into these numbers even closer to make sure we have apples to apples, for one, and also make sure our numbers are solid,” Hight told the board. “We don’t want any prices going up after we say GMP (guaranteed maximum price), mark that date. We haven’t seen much going down, but we have seen a leveling off of prices, so we’re really hoping over the next couple of weeks we could possibly get even some better pricing.”
Rising estimates
The estimated cost for the new elementary school, which will replace West Central and Columbia schools when finished, has risen steadily since the project was first proposed in mid-2019.
Chad Greer, architect with Corner Greer Associates, provided a timeline to the board of the rise in estimated costs:
• On May 28, 2019, school officials estimated the building would cost $19.6 million, a “guesstimate” based on historical building data and costs for similar sized buildings. That cost did not include potential purchase and preparation of land or other costs.
This number was cited by the district when a $25 million bond issue was first proposed to pay for building a new school and adding classrooms to Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• On Jan. 16, 2020, about a month after the school district accepted the city’s donation of land in Dover Hill Park for the school, a new cost estimate was set at $23.5 million. That new number included estimated site development costs associated with improving Dover Hill to accommodate the school.
“From the previous version, that included earthwork, the entry drive from Murphy Boulevard, the entry drive from Main Street, interior site circulation both vehicular and pedestrian as well as the turn lane and improvements at Main and Murphy,” Greer said. “That was the pre-bond budget.”
• On Dec. 21, 2020, the board heard a new estimate of $25.2 million for the new school, with 50% of the design completed. That new estimate included more space for special education programs and a larger kitchen, adding approximately 3,000 square feet and $840,000 to the cost. The school is now planned to have 70,740 square feet of space, up from the original 67,000 square feet.
Superintendent Melinda Moss told the board that students from West Central and Columbia were being bused to other schools for some special education programs.
“Our most high intensive-needs special education students have not been able to be served in their own zone district, so this will allow that to happen,” Moss said. “As we looked into that, it seemed like a worthy cause, and we also needed to look at making sure our kitchen was of adequate space to be able to feed and take care of the students that we anticipate there. So anticipating that, those were the two big drivers in the increase in square footage from the original design.”
Other additions at this time included extra electrical capacity for future expansions, changes in stormwater retention requirements, additional fencing and changes to the Murphy Road access.
• On March 20, the board heard a new estimate of $26.1 million from Greer, with drawings completed and half of construction documents done.
“We were starting at that time to see market inflation and we outlined, as shown there, that the majority of those costs increases were in the category of mainly steel and everything you see there had a direct impact as a result of some of the steel costs increases,” Greer said. “At that time when we provided an update to the board, we talked a lot about the fact that the building was relatively the same, there wasn’t any increase in costs due to change in scope, it was purely market driven.”
• On June 8, Greer said a new budget estimate of $26.6 million was presented, with the latest increase blamed almost entirely on rising costs of material.
“The building (is) unchanged, still the same square footage, still the same design,” Greer said. “I guess the thing I want to underscore here is that these numbers are still being refined in preparation by Crossland for presenting the guaranteed maximum price, which I think is in the next week or so.”
Board questions
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said there may be some confusion in the public with people thinking these rising estimates are the results of change orders, when they are not change orders.
Sachetta said the costs of some parts of the project have been set, but the district is using a construction manager, Crossland, to work with the architect in planning the construction of the new school and the addition to Kelsey Norman.
“That is the goal, is to get these prices locked in and eliminate change orders,” Sachetta said. “That’s what the guaranteed maximum price is. So when we adopted the guaranteed maximum price for the dirt work and everything up on the hill, that’s what the price is, and the plan is to keep it right there and not to exceed that.”
Sachetta said the board adopted a guaranteed maximum price of $1,583,075 in April for the earth work, stormwater work and utilities at the Dover Hill site. At a special June 10 meeting, the board also accepted a guaranteed maximum price of $2,247,000 for concrete and other work at the site.
Board member Rylee Hartwell, who was elected in April, said he voted in June 2020 in favor of the $25 million bond issue that provided the funds for the new school and the expansion at Kelsey Norman. But he said he thinks the public is confused by the jump in the estimated cost of the Dover Hill school.
Hartwell said he thought at the time of the election that the Dover Hill school cost was estimated at $19.6 million, and he thought literature provided to support the bond issue still had that original cost even after the board had approved an estimate of $23.5 million in January 2020.
He asked Moss about the possible discrepancy; she said she’d have an answer for him at the special meeting on Thursday.
Moss said she felt the district was transparent in telling the public that a bond issue would generate $25 million and the district had money in its capital outlay budget to cover any potential increases in costs. She said the sale of the bonds went better than expected and generated more than $26 million for the two projects.
But Hartwell said he’s concerned that the public may hold it against the district in the future if they don’t feel they are getting the correct numbers.
“I’m not opposed to the project by any means — the people want this, I want this, I voted for the bond issue,” Hartwell said. “But I just think we owe the people to say this is where we were, and if we made a mistake, this is where that was and then we move forward. If we don’t open those lines of communication, I think we’re right back to where we may have been in a previous time.”
Board member John Hird, who also was elected in April, agreed.
“I think if you had asked the people of Joplin, they would tell you they were signing up for two schools for $25 million,” Hird said. “The concern Rylee’s voicing, as I am, is if you’re now at $26.6 million for one school plus Kelsey Norman, that doesn’t sound like $25 million for two schools. and somewhere in there we’ve got to reconcile that fact so it’s clear, it’s transparent and everybody understands.”
