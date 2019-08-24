The Joplin Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday ahead of setting its tax levy rate for the 2019-20 academic year.
The proposed levy, $3.6964 per $100 assessed valuation, is unchanged from the prior year. It includes $2.75 for the general fund, 91 cents for the debt-service fund and 3.64 cents for the capital projects fund.
The levy is expected to generate approximately $34.36 million in revenue for the school district in the coming year, according to documentation provided to the board. If the rate is approved, the owner of a $100,000 would continue to pay around $702 annually in taxes.
In other business Tuesday, the board will be asked to authorize using a CMAR, or construction manager at risk, for the planned construction of a new elementary school to replace Columbia and West Central schools and for construction of a new addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The construction project would be funded by a bond issue that will be submitted for voter approval in April.
The CMAR model would allow the school district to hire a construction manager who would coordinate the project and hold all contracts with subcontractors, according to documentation provided to the board.
"One of the advantages of using the CMAR approach is the architect and CMAR tend to work more closely at the onset of the process and can be more collaborative for the benefit of the owner early on," administrators said in a report to the board. "After review and consultation with design and construction professionals and other school districts, we have determined this construction delivery method is very suitable for a project of this size and scope."
If the proposal is approved by the board, the school district would invite eligible companies to respond to a request for qualifications beginning Sept. 3.
A recommendation for architectural services for the construction project also will be offered at Tuesday's meeting, but information on that proposal wasn't immediately available.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. for legal actions involving the district and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
