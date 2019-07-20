The Joplin Board of Education will discuss a recommendation to combine West Central and Columbia elementary schools in a new location during a work session Monday, with the possibility the controversial matter could be brought to a vote the following night at the board's regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
The work session is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Joplin Schools Administration Building, with the regular monthly meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
Board members will be discussing the recommendation of the long-term facilities committee that Columbia and West Central schools — the district's oldest elementary schools — be combined with the construction of a school for 450 students on a new site at an estimated cost of $19.6 million. No site has been determined yet.
The recommendation seeks to address structural issues at Columbia and the inadequacy of both schools in terms of current educational standards with respect to classroom and campus sizes, limitations of space for services such as special education, and noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also currently costs about $1,000 to $2,000 more per pupil to educate children at the two schools — both more than 90 years old — than all but one or two of the district's other elementary schools.
The committee considered three other options presented to the school board in June, including a combining of the two schools at the West Central location on Seventh Street, renovating Columbia and building a new addition at its location, and razing Columbia and building a new school at its site. Both the second and third options would serve 300 students and require rezoning of about 100 West Central students to other schools.
In addition to the recommendation to combine the two schools in a building to be constructed at a new site, the committee is recommending construction of an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School at an estimated cost of $2.875 million. The addition would eliminate all use of modular units in the school district.
The board also will be considering public feedback received at six community forums held earlier this month during which some residents expressed concerns with preserving their neighborhood schools, but others favored the committee's recommendation.
