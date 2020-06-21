The Joplin Board of Education will waste no time in getting its $25 million bond issue underway for construction of a new school.
In their first full meeting since the June 2 election, board members on Tuesday will proceed with initial steps to launch the bond issue, which will fund the construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill to replace Columbia and West Central schools as well as construction of an addition at Kelsey Norman. The proposal was approved by voters earlier this month.
A resolution to be considered by the board on Tuesday outlines the steps necessary to issue the general obligation bonds. The board is working with financial adviser Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc. and bond counsel Gilmore & Bell on the project.
Tuesday's resolution is just the first step in the bond process. Once the bonds have been marketed and the interest rates determined, board members will be asked to approve a second resolution to authorize issuance of the bonds.
The board also will consider the third year of a three-year contract with Northwest Evaluation Association for its assessments that district officials say are more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
The assessments are used to test students in the second through 11th grades, with the opportunity to test students in lower grades as necessary. They can be used as a progress-monitoring tool in reading, language, math and science.
The district soon will be able to use the association to test students earlier and will receive "statistically significant data" from those assessments, district officials said in documentation provided to the board. That could be particularly important because research suggests students who normally suffer from learning loss over the summer could experience even more learning loss as a result of pandemic-related school closures in the spring.
"Through collaboration with NWEA research and the assessments available, Joplin Schools will have timely data to address COVID-19 learning loss," district officials said.
The cost of the third year in the current contract is $86,300. The school district has now used the association's assessments for five years.
In other business Tuesday, the board will review the preliminary budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year as well as employee salaries. It also will consider a $99,950 bid from MTS Contracting for a construction project to waterproof some locations at Memorial Education Center, which houses administrative offices, the gifted program and adult education classes.
Because the meeting will be held virtually as a result of the pandemic, members of the public who wish to make a public comment regarding an agenda item should email the board's secretary at patwaldo@joplinschools.org at least 24 hours before the meeting.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting at youtube.com/jethd, facebook.com/jetHDjoplin or on Channel 60 for local cable customers. A closed session has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for legal actions involving the district and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.