The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday gave final approval to an updated policy that gives staff members three days of bereavement to grieve each death of an immediate family member.
The current policy specifies only that staff receive up to three days for bereavement. It does not say how many times employees can take bereavement leave per year if they have numerous deaths in the family.
Offering public comments in support of the updated policy Tuesday was Tammy Cady, a classified staff member of the district.
Cady said she became the legal guardian of her grandfather in October 2020, along with being a caregiver for her mother and her father, and working full time.
Her grandfather died in February 2021, followed by her father in July 2021 and her mother in January of this year. By the time of her mother’s death, she was unable to take bereavement leave because she had already taken leave for her father’s death, which had taken place earlier in the same fiscal year, she said.
The updated policy would have allowed her to take bereavement for all three losses, she said. Other staff members facing similar situations would have enough leave in the future to mourn family deaths, she said.
“Thank you for your caring, thank you for listening, understanding the need, and making changes and ultimately supporting the staff in this way,” she told the board.
The updated policy also gives employees the ability to take unpaid leave for absences related to domestic or sexual violence. Two work weeks of unpaid leave will generally be offered to employees, and it can be taken intermittently or on a reduced schedule.
That provision is a requirement of a new state law, the Victims Economic Safety and Security Act, which mandates leave and accommodations by employers for employees dealing with domestic or sexual violence.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved:
• A new five-year strategic plan that prioritizes academic achievement, employee support, and communications and community engagement. It was developed with the consulting firm Marc Maness and Associates at a cost of $70,000.
• Two change orders totaling $28,007 for a renovation project at Junge Stadium’s press box. Work on the project should be completed by early July.
• A change order of $8,444 for different lighting fixtures at Dover Hill Elementary School.
• The $30,850 purchase of special education math resources, consisting of teacher kits, textbook sets and professional development, for the sixth through 12th grades.
