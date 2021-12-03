Food service workers in the Joplin School District have successfully petitioned to be added to Joplin Education Support Professionals, the bargaining unit that represents several other categories of staff members.
The change was approved recently by the Joplin Board of Education.
JESP has worked to negotiate agreements with the school district for several years, with its first agreement having been completed in May 2017. The group represents all full-time and part-time custodians, building engineers, bus drivers, bus aides and maintenance employees, excluding supervisors, guards and all other employees.
Last week's approval brings food service workers under JESP's current negotiated contract. It's a move that food service employees in Joplin have been working toward for some time, said Melissa Albright, a regional director with the Missouri National Education Association.
"Food service has not had the benefit of negotiating issues like the other bargaining units," she said in an email to the Globe. "This will allow food service employees a voice at the table to discuss working conditions and salary. JESP is excited to sit down with the Joplin School District and work collectively on benefits, working conditions and salary for all employees in the bargaining unit."
Albright said having all employees covered by one unit allows for "unity among groups" and also gives the school district the ability to negotiate only one contract.
That was an idea seconded by Justin Crawford, the district's director of educational support and human resources, who said there is value in adding the group of employees under the unit already in existence for classified staff.
"I do think them coming into this agreement is beneficial for them and the district," he said.
Another bargaining unit, the Joplin National Education Association, represents teachers, counselors and librarians.
