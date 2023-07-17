The Joplin School District has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to support resources for homeless students.
The grant will be disbursed in totals of $200,000 per year through 2026, district officials said. Funding is contingent on annual allocations to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law passed in 1987 that supports the enrollment and education of homeless students.
“I think in the U.S. alone, we do have a homelessness issue, and our students are directly affected,” said Tara Porter, the McKinney-Vento case manager for the Joplin School District, in an interview with the Globe. “The McKinney-Vento law really protects those students and helps them to have stability in school when they don’t have it in their life.”
Students qualify for assistance through McKinney-Vento if they lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. This includes students who are:
• Doubled up in shared housing due to loss of housing, economic hardship or a similar reason.
• Living in motels, hotels or campgrounds due to the lack of adequate housing.
• Living in emergency or transitional shelters.
• Abandoned in hospitals.
• In a primary nighttime residence that is not ordinarily used as sleeping accommodations for humans.
• Living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations, or similar settings.
• Migratory children. The number of children who are homeless fluctuates “depending on where our economy is,” and can be affected by housing costs and other factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter said. She believes more students have been identified as homeless in recent years in part because teachers and principals are getting better at recognizing when a student might be homeless and knowing which community resources to suggest, she said.
The grant will be used toward the salary of a McKinney-Vento case manager in the district to work with families and students and connect families with needed resources, a counselor to support mental health needs of students experiencing homelessness and the partial support of the salary for a dean of students who will focus on attendance and other issues affecting homeless students, the district said. Funds will also help cover the costs of school supplies, transportation needs, equipment fees for classes and sports, and other items for homeless students.
“The main goal is that students are able to be in school and have the same rights as everybody else, that they have the same chance of success and graduation rate,” Porter said. “We want them to be successful and get an education like everybody else is able to.”
This is the second three-year cycle for which the school district has received McKinney-Vento funds, said Jordan Dickey, executive director of student services. Last year, the district served more than 500 students who qualified for services, she said.
“We are proud of the work done to break down any barriers to their access to education,” Dickey said in a statement. “Grants like (this one) allow us to dedicate personnel and resources to meet the needs of these students so we can ensure they are learning today for a better tomorrow.”
