The Joplin Board of Education appears to be nearing the end of its search for a property on which the district proposes to build a new school for students from Columbia and West Central elementary schools.
Few details were available Thursday after a closed meeting of the board, which marked the group's fourth closed meeting in the past two months for the purpose of the lease, purchase or sale of real estate.
But "we're close," board President Sharrock Dermott said afterward.
He declined to elaborate further. State law allows for the closure of such decisions but requires that "minutes, (a) vote or public record ... be made public upon execution of the lease, purchase or sale of the real estate."
The school district is planning construction of a new school that would combine students from Columbia and West Central, the district’s two oldest elementary schools. The new building would house up to 450 students and would cost an estimated $19.6 million. To pay for the project, a bond issue that would generate revenues of up to $25 million will be submitted for voter approval in April 2020.
School board members have said a top priority in approving the project was to alleviate safety concerns at Columbia. Cracks in the walls of the new safe room and gymnasium are being monitored monthly by local engineering firms, and surveying firms likewise are monitoring the movement of walls in the original 1920s building. The issues are believed to be largely from poor soil conditions on the property as well as leftover underground mining features.
Administrators have said both Columbia and West Central also have issues such as small classroom sizes, noncompliance with some Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and inadequate space for programs and services.
The construction project also would build an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, which the district has said needs space for programs and services.
The school board earlier this fall named Crossland Construction Co. as the project's construction manager and Corner, Greer and Associates/DLR Architects as the architectural firm.
Administrators and board members have said they want to have as many details in place by the April election as possible so that voters have a complete picture of the proposal.
"We're really pressing to get things done" ahead of the election date, Dermott said Thursday. "We're working hard to get this right."
