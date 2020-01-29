Joplin School District, contractors working to fix leaky East Middle School

The Joplin School District is working with contractors to fix leaky spots in East Middle School, which opened six years ago.
"We're put out a little bit because we've got to deal with contractors on-site and school is in session, but the endgame is we want the water infiltration to be stopped, repair the damaged walls and ceilings and floors so we can get the product performing like what we paid for," said Dave Pettit, the district's facilities director.
Administrators started to notice leaking around the school within a few years of its opening and have been working with both the construction company and the architect firm to find a solution, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations.
That included at least two tests to determine where the leaky spots were and which companies built or installed those portions of the building, Pettit said.
Four contractors are now working — or will be soon — at the school to mitigate the leakages, which have ruined carpets, damaged drywall, caused odors and affected the building's aesthetics, he said.
One is has already worked on an aluminum and glass wall near the front of the building, and another — filling in for an original contractor of the project that is no longer in business — currently has plastic on part of the exterior at the school's front to replace some metal paneling, Pettit said.
Two others will pick up the project in the spring and into the summer, removing portions of brickwork from East, replacing damaged drywall and rebuilding those parts of the building with more waterproof materials, he said.
Pettit said all of the work is being done at no cost to the district because of the contractors' performance bond.
"They pay a fee that guarantees the work they provide meets the specifications and performs like it's supposed to, and if it fails, their performance bond kicks in and helps pay for that," he said. "That's why we require that of the contractors."
Impact on future project?
Pettit gave an update on the work earlier this week to the Joplin Board of Education. Noting that East's construction predates Pettit in his job, and some other administrators, board member Lori Musser asked how the problems at East could have happened.
"The nearest we can understand is (the school) was drawn and designed in one way, and interpretation was taken another way by the contractors," Pettit told the board. "We're hoping we've learned enough from this situation that it will not happen in the future."
Administrators say they don't believe the same issues will plague the construction process of a proposed new elementary school at Dover Hill. That project, which would build a new school to replace Columbia and West Central, involves Corner Greer and Associates as the architect firm and Crossland Construction Co. as the construction manager. It relies on voter approval of a $25 million bond issue on April 7.
One key difference for the upcoming project will be the use of a construction manager at risk, Sachetta said. That model, which allows the district to hire a construction manager to coordinate the job on behalf of the school district and hold all contracts for subcontractors, was not available to public entities in Missouri during the East project, he said.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said the district's contract with Crossland specifies that there would be a full-time site supervisor from the construction company on the property of the new school build at all times.
Pettit said that both he and a full-time Crossland superintendent kept watch over construction of the Early Childhood Center, which has had no significant issues since its completion in 2018. He envisions the same kind of oversight to occur if the new elementary school is built.
"Having so many local eyes on that project that have the knowledge and also the clout to change or notice things that are not being done properly gives us an extra edge that we won't be repeating this (situation at East)," he said.
History
East Middle School was built on East 20th Street after its destruction in the 2011 tornado; it was less than 2 years old at the time. Hollis + Miller was the architect firm; Universal Construction was the builder. It opened in January 2014 and is connected to Soaring Heights Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.