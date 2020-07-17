All secondary students in the Joplin School District will soon have Chromebooks as part of the district's 1:1 technology initiative.
The Joplin Board of Education last week authorized the $218,106 purchase of 750 Chromebooks from Y&S Technologies, the lowest of five bids received. The devices will be distributed to sixth and seventh grade students; students in the eighth through 12th grades are already assigned Chromebooks from the district.
The move to get a computer in the hands of each secondary student became more urgent this spring as COVID-19 spread and schools were shuttered for much of the semester, forcing pupils into online learning, district officials said.
"The COVID-19 crisis has illuminated our need for more devices to make virtual/distance learning more equitable and viable for all secondary students in the district," officials said in documentation to the board.
Even if schools do not close this fall because of an outbreak, individual students may find themselves quarantined for a period of time if they're exposed to the virus and would need online access to keep up with coursework, administrators said.
"It's very important that all of our secondary students have the option to (access remote learning), if they're quarantined," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, in a video message to parents.
The school district launched its 1:1 technology initiative for high school students after the 2011 tornado, primarily with Apple products. In the years since, administrators also purchased devices for eighth grade students and eventually switched all students over to Chromebooks, citing their cost-effectiveness, ease of management and durability.
There's another benefit to having all secondary students using the same device, Sachetta said.
"That also will make the middle schools more uniform with their teaching and delivery of lessons and get everybody on the same page as far as using the learning management system called Canvas," he said in the video message. "It will get all of our secondary students working better in tandem with our curriculum department in the delivery of curriculum."
Superintendent Melinda Moss told parents via video last week that the district also is discussing technology options for elementary schoolchildren and that any online learning that might be required this fall would be more comprehensive than it was in the spring. Further details were expected later, she said.
"(There will be) much more accountability, much more rigor and a lot more of that two-way communication," she said. "We'll have more to tell parents about that when school starts."
Funding
The $218,106 purchase of 750 Chromebooks will be paid through the Joplin School District's 2020-21 fiscal year budget, although administrators also said they will pursue reimbursement through programs made available through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
