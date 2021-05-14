The Joplin School District has named Emily Pearce its 2021 Teacher of the Year and Cathy Mehrens its 2021 Support Staff of the Year.
Pearce teaches at Jefferson Elementary School. As the district's Teacher of the Year, she has been nominated for the Regional Teacher of the Year award from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Mehrens, a longtime Joplin School District employee, is the secretary at Royal Heights Elementary School.
Both employees were honored with a monetary award from the Joplin Schools Foundation and recognition from their schools.
