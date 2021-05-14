Kasey Pliler, the assistant principal at South Middle School, has been named the principal of Stapleton Elementary School, the school district announced.
“I am excited to be able to serve the students, staff, parents and community of Stapleton Elementary and Joplin Schools," Pliler said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside the staff of Stapleton to continue the rich tradition of excellence and achievement of high standards.”
Pliler has been with Joplin Schools since 2004. He started as an at-risk instructor at South for three years and then taught physical education for nine years at South and East Middle School. He also has had several coaching positions.
"Having served with excellence at South Middle School, Kasey has distinguished himself as not only a master in management and building logistics, but also in the art of building and cultivating relationships alongside strong instructional leadership," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement. "His reputation and engaging personality immediately connected with the entire Stapleton interview team. Stapleton is a feeder school to South Middle School. Therefore, Mr. Pliler has already forged strong bonds with the families and staff in the south Joplin zone. We are excited to promote one of our own within Eagle Nation."
Pliler earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri Southern State University, his master’s degree in administration from William Woods University and his education specialist degree from Arkansas State University.
As Stapleton's principal, he succeeds Karen Secrist, who is retiring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.