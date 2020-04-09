The Joplin School District has named Allison Pittman, a sixth grade math teacher at South Middle School, as its Teacher of the Year, and Onyeka Etuonu, building engineer at North Middle School, its Support Staff of the Year.
Pittman has worked at South for 21 years. She was called to the building Thursday morning for a meeting, during which a small group of administrators — to comply with federal guidelines recommending groups of 10 people or fewer — surprised her with the award.
"When I walked into the auditorium, I got to see the superintendent and other faculty members holding up a congratulatory sign," she said. "I thought I was just there to discuss curriculum."
Pittman said she strives to keep her pupils engaged in math from the minute they walk into her classroom until they leave.
"Our school is really strong," she said. "We have a great faculty and staff, which makes it really rewarding to get up and come to work each day. I think our school gets along so well, and our students have the same expectation."
Chris Mitchell, principal of South Middle School, said Pittman is a "solid" teacher.
"(With) the performance that her students have on assessments and the growth they have in her classroom, she would be able to go anywhere in the area that she wants to, but she's dedicated to the community and the students, and I think that's really important," he said. "Allison is certainly committed to her profession, her students and her community."
Etuonu has worked at North Middle School since November. He was at the building on Thursday, painting a special education classroom, when he was called to the auditorium around lunchtime and surprised with the announcement of his award.
"I'm extremely grateful," he said. "It's something I will cherish for the rest of my life."
Etuonu said his day-to-day job ensures that the school is tidy and clean for teachers, staff and students, but what he enjoys most is seeing the youngsters.
"The best part of my job is when I see the kids (giving) love and appreciation of what I do," he said. "That motivates me to want to do more."
Matt Harding, principal of North Middle School, said the school had had another building engineer "for a long time" before Etuonu arrived, and some were anxious about someone new taking over those responsibilities. Those worries vanished almost as soon as Etuonu set foot in the door, he said.
"He's been here a short time, but just the time he's been here, he's been amazing," Harding said. "He cares about the building, the kids and the staff."
