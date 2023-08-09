The Joplin School District's transportation department will host its annual school bus camp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Junge Stadium, and all incoming kindergarten and first-grade students from the area may attend with their parents.
The free camp, a come-and-go event, is designed to introduce students to school bus safety in a fun and memorable environment, while helping them feel comfortable around buses before the start of school.
Children will participate in safety lessons, games, a bus ride, street-crossing exercises, bus stop reminders and more. They also will have a chance to interact with Buster the Talking School Bus and Eddie the Eagle.
The camp is designed "to let smaller kids know how to behave and what's expected of them riding to and from school, or even on a field trip, for that matter," said Eloise O'Reilly, a bus driver with the Joplin district for 17 years and one of the organizers of the event.
Young students will learn the do's and don'ts of bus etiquette, O'Reilly said: staying seated, keeping their hands inside the window, keeping legs and feet out of the aisle, talking quietly to avoid distracting the driver and taking off their backpack so they can sit flat against the seat.
"Drivers have mentioned (in past years) that when kids have attended this, they've seen (bad) behavior go down," she said.
Another thing the camp can help children tackle: fear. O'Reilly said young students, particularly those entering kindergarten who have never ridden on a school bus before, are afraid of the big vehicles.
"This helps them alleviate some of that fear as well," she said.
This will be the third year for the bus camp, which in previous years has attracted roughly 100 families. O'Reilly said broadening the camp to families from outside the Joplin School District is an attempt to be a good neighbor.
"We're trying to help out," she said. "We just hope that our neighboring districts can come and experience bus camp."
The camp also will include MoCHIP, the Missouri Child Identification Program, which will be onsite providing free child fingerprinting and ID card services. Backpacks and select school supplies will be handed out to the first 150 students, and free hot dogs will be served as families complete the event.
No registration is required. Parents or guardians must remain with their students for the duration of the event. Children from all area schools are encouraged to attend, regardless of residency or school enrollment status.
The event is sponsored by Freeman Health System, Mercy, Arvest Bank and Atlas Risk Management.
School buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road and one of the safest: Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation. They’re designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries, and in every state, stop-arm laws protect children from other motorists.
School buses are designed so that they’re highly visible and include safety features such as flashing red lights, cross-view mirrors and stop-sign arms. They also include protective seating, high crush standards and rollover protection features, according to the administration.
