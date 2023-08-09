Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts as thunderstorms repeatedly track over the same areas. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&