The Joplin School District will support the salary of a third staff member working in the classrooms at the Jasper County Juvenile Center.
The $20,000 share from the school district, to help pay for the salary of a paraprofessional, was approved Tuesday by the Joplin Board of Education.
The district already has two teachers who work in the juvenile center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. One works with students in detention; the other works with students who have been suspended or who have been placed there by a juvenile officer.
The addition of a paraprofessional to aid both classrooms was recommended by Circuit Judge Gayle Crane, who works with the juvenile court division, said Sandra Cantwell, the district's executive director of student services.
The judge's office has hired the paraprofessional through its budget, and the district will contract for a portion of the salary, she said. The district's share will be paid through federal funds.
"This $20,000 is money that is allocated for at-risk students that are in detention to serve them and provide equitable education to them while they are getting their lives together," Cantwell said.
The center houses youths who are being held on a judicial custody order or who are awaiting a detention hearing, placement with the Division of Youth Services or release to their legal guardians. In addition to educational services provided by the Joplin School District, the center also provides on-site medical care, recreational activities, mental health services, religious services and library services.
In other business Tuesday, the school board received an update on design plans for the new elementary school at Dover Hill from Chad Greer, of Corner Greer and Associates, the architecture firm involved with the project.
Greer said his design teams met over the summer with teachers and staff members from Columbia and West Central, the two schools that the new building will replace. Based on their feedback, the design team has created "flexible" models for the interior of the new school that include both dedicated classroom space and shared spaces for collaboration, he said.
The design positions the library media center at the "heart of the school," with administrative offices located just behind it, Greer said. The classrooms are concentrated in one wing of the school, while another wing includes music and art spaces, the gymnasium and safe room, and the kitchen and cafeteria.
The $25 million bond issue that will pay for construction of the school was approved by voters in June.
