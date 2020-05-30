Joplin School District voters will be asked on Tuesday to approve a $25 million bond issue that primarily would fund the construction of a new elementary school to replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools.
The new school would be a 67,500-square-foot building to be constructed on Dover Hill for an estimated cost of $19.6 million. The school, to hold up to 450 pupils, would have entry locations on Main Street and Murphy Boulevard, and new sidewalks would be built to connect the school with Murphy Boulevard Park and Landreth Park.
The 17.83 acres at Dover Hill park land would be transferred to the school district from the city of Joplin at no cost upon passage of the bond issue, according to a memorandum.
District officials say the new school is needed to replace the oldest elementary schools — Columbia and West Central, which date to the 1920s.
Because of their age, district officials say, they face many of the same issues. They are located on small plots of land with little to no room to expand; they are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and are largely inaccessible to students with disabilities; the size of their classrooms is too small for 21st century learning; and there is inadequate space for extra programs and services, such as computer labs, kitchen services, special education and extracurriculars.
Columbia also has unique ongoing infrastructure problems. The district has crack monitors gauging continuing movement of both the original building and its new safe room, the latter of which has been closed in recent months. District officials said approximately a year ago that based on local engineers' recommendations, they would not keep students and staff in Columbia more than two additional years for safety reasons.
If the new school is built, the city and school district's agreeement requires the district to demolish Columbia at its own cost within 12 months of occupancy of the new school, although nothing would prohibit the district from selling that property. It also requires the school district to demolish West Central at its own cost within 36 months of occupancy of the new school unless it has another use for the old building or can sell or transfer the property to another user.
The bond issue also includes approximately $2.875 million to construct a 8,325-square-foot addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. Officials say the addition would alleviate overcrowding at the school and help eliminate the last modular units in use there.
The addition would provide extra classroom space as well as space for special education services.
Approval of the bond issue would maintain the district's debt service levy at 91 cents of $100 of assessed valuation but extend that rate from a 2033 expiration date to a 2040 expiration date.
The district's total tax levy would remain at $3.69 per $100 of assessed valuation. Under that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home pays approximately $701 in taxes annually.
The measure requires a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass.
The only candidates for the three seats on the Joplin Board of Education election ballot Tuesday are incumbents Brent Jordan and Derek Gander, and Jeff Koch.
Jordan, the board's current vice president, and Gander were both elected to their first term in 2017. Koch previously served one term on the board from 2015 to 2018 and spent all three years as the board president.
Although their names will appear on the ballot, they are essentially unopposed and are virtually assured of election.
