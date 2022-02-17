Joplin School District administrators plan to pursue more than $5 million in capital projects and building improvements during the fiscal year that will begin July 1, pending approval by the Board of Education next week.
Projects totaling almost $5.2 million have been listed based on input from schools and administrators. Emphasis was given to projects that would improve the safety and security of students, replace old equipment and maintain the quality of buildings and grounds, officials said in information provided to the board.
The biggest expense is listed at a little more than $1 million for upgrades to air quality systems in most schools and other buildings around the district. Air filtration equipment and other devices to improve air quality in classrooms have become a priority for school districts around the country as they have tried to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a virus that is transmitted via respiratory droplets.
Other planned expenditures are:
• $30,000 for Americans with Disabilities Act modifications.
• $100,000 for asbestos abatement.
• $97,000 for asphalt and concrete work.
• $620,000 for school buses.
• $434,950 for the remodel of existing spaces in several schools.
• $37,000 for flooring.
• $485,000 for repairs and upgrades of air conditioning and heating units at several schools.
• $32,000 for inspections of basketball goals.
• $270,000 for lighting upgrades.
• $477,000 for roof repairs and upgrades.
• $172,100 for the replacement of safety equipment.
• $154,800 for security and fire alarm systems.
• $280,000 for the replacement of fleet vehicles.
• $325,000 for turf replacement at the Joplin High School softball field.
• $19,200 for upgrades to windows, doors and locks.
In addition, $500,000 would be earmarked specifically for the information technology department, and $125,000 would be earmarked specifically for the food service department.
Administrators said the final capital outlay budget for fiscal year 2023 is still being developed, but the expenditures to be presented for approval next week "are expected to be well within the amount available."
