The Joplin School District on Friday afternoon reported 24 active COVID-19 cases as of the end of its third week of classes, with 23 of those being students and one identified as a staff member.
No other details, including the breakout of cases at each school in the district, were provided.
The district also said in its weekly update letter from Superintendent Melinda Moss that 234 students and zero staff were under quarantine as of Friday.
The district also reported 648 staff and 69 substitutes who were in the district’s vaccine incentive pool, which is up by 136 from the first week of school.
At the end of the first week of school — Aug. 27 — the school district reported a total of 135 students and two staff members under quarantine with 17 active COVID-19 cases among students and six active cases among staff.
There are 521 fully vaccinated staff and 60 substitutes enrolled in the district’s vaccine incentive pool at the end of the first week, according to Moss.
Moss noted again in her letter that “a fully vaccinated status may not only help protect you from the serious effects of COVID-19 but also prevent a quarantined status.”
The city of Joplin reported 93 active COVID-19 cases on Friday on its website. There were 49 patients with COVID-19 in the city’s hospitals, with 10 of them listed as Joplin residents.
