Gone are the days when pupils wake up early after a night of snow, eagerly watching the scrolling list at the bottom of their TV screen to see if their school canceled classes.
Teachers, staff, students and parents in the Joplin School District will now know ahead of time which days will automatically be shifted to virtual or remote learning in the case of inclement weather.
The Joplin Board of Education last week approved a modified calendar for the 2022-23 academic year that designates five AMI — or Alternative Methods of Instruction — days when weather prevents classes from being held in person, taking the guesswork out of snow days.
“We really want to get ahead of the game ... and lay out a plan for next year of what this looks like as we go through the year so it’s not a lot of guessing and it can be more predictable,” said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
The 2022-23 calendar keeps the start of school on Aug. 22, as well as 170 student instruction days and nine professional development days for teachers. With the board’s recent approval, the calendar also now specifies that the first five days to be canceled during the year for snow, ice or other inclement weather will be designated as AMI days, during which students are expected to participate and complete schoolwork virtually or remotely.
Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, will be designated as a makeup day if several AMI days have already taken place. Its use would be at the discretion of incoming Superintendent Kerry Sachetta.
If school is canceled for more than six days with the use of Feb. 20 as a makeup day, or more than five days without the use of Feb. 20, then the district may consider forgiving any further days. Mwangi said this is possible because the calendar, with its use of AMI days, would still exceed the 1,044 hours of student instruction time mandated by the state of Missouri.
If any days are forgiven, certified staff would still be expected to work, Mwangi said. Classified staff could work with their supervisors to make up both AMI days and forgiven days if they choose, she said.
The use of AMI days means that the calendar will be locked in to the last day of school on May 26, 2023, because the district won’t have to make up any snow days at the end of the year. Board members said that should be appealing to employees.
“This will be the first time that I’m aware of that a teacher will be able to plan ahead for their summer vacation or their second job that they sometimes take,” board member Brent Jordan said. “They’re going to know school ends on this day. That doesn’t happen in other school districts, and I don’t know that it’s ever happened here.”
Board members also said the revised calendar would clearly communicate to students and parents what to expect in terms of schoolwork, even if wintry weather cancels in-person classes.
“We may disappoint a few people,” said board President Jeff Koch, referring to pupils wishing for snow days, “but you’ll know what the rules are.”
