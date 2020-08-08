Administrators at the Joplin School District say they're happy with the interest rate they received when selling $25 million in general obligation bonds last week for upcoming construction projects.
The true interest rate for the bonds will be 2.08%. Superintendent Melinda Moss said the interest rate reflects "today's market reality," and both administrators and bond counsel had previously indicated that low interest rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic could work in favor of the school district.
"We are pleased to be able to maximize the stewardship of our patrons' dollars with such a favorable rate," Moss said recently at a briefing at Joplin City Hall.
The $25 million bond issue, approved by voters in June, will fund the construction of a new elementary school to replace Columbia and West Central schools. It will be built at Dover Hill at an estimated cost of $19.6 million. Also included is $2.875 million to construct an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. Both projects are needed, administrators said, to provide safe, equitable learning spaces to pupils.
When the bond issue was ready for purchase in July, a total of 11 banks from across the country submitted bids, Joe Kinder, representing Stifel Financial Corp., told the Joplin Board of Education last week. The winning bid, offering the 2.08% rate, was from Piper Sandler and Co.
"A large number of folks were very interested in getting hold of Joplin Schools bonds," he said.
The bond issue does not increase the district's debt service levy, which is 91 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It does extend the expiration date of the district's bond payments; the final payment for these bonds is scheduled in March 2040, said Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent of business services.
The interest rate on other district bond issues that are still being paid off ranges from 3% to 5% on payments expected in the coming years, Lankford said in data provided to the Globe. Because of the lower interest rate on the 2020 bonds, the district expects to save millions in interest costs, he said.
"The district overall can estimate that when long-term bonds from prior issues are compared, the interest rate on the (2020) bonds are about half of what they otherwise might have been," he said.
