The Joplin School District plans to make the switch to solar power following board approval last week of an agreement with Liberty.
The Board of Education voted to move forward with participation in Liberty's Community Solar Pilot Program, through which customers can purchase blocks of solar power.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said administrators have been exploring the district's possible participation in various solar programs through different providers "to try to start moving toward solar energy for at least some of our buildings."
The Liberty program already has one 2.25-megawatt facility built on a former Superfund site near Prosperity in Jasper County; its blocks of solar power all have been purchased. Officials with the Joplin-based utility now seek customers to fill a second planned facility at a site yet to be selected, said Jordan Bolinger, territory manager of business and community development.
Under the 10-year agreement approved by the school board, the district would purchase 11,414 blocks at the new facility. That would provide "a majority of the usage" of renewable energy to Joplin schools, with some buildings being 100% covered by solar power, Bolinger said.
Assuming approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, the new facility could be up and running as early as 18 months from now, Bolinger said.
The actual cost of solar power for customers varies. For the Joplin School District, there would be a charge based on the cost of construction of the new facility, as well as a charge based on usage. Liberty plans to file a tariff with the PSC based on estimated costs to build the solar farm, and final upfront participation fees, if any, would be established by the PSC.
A portion of Joplin's charges would be set and would not increase with future Liberty rate cases. Liberty officials have said the cost for solar is slightly higher than the cost for energy from the standard grid now, but benefits will be seen by customers in the future.
"A portion of the cost of the energy supplied to Joplin Schools will remain the same and offset rate increases put before the commission over the 10-year period," school administrators said in information provided to the board.
Administrators estimate that the switch to solar power could save the district more than $140,000 per year.
Approval of the agreement by the school board was unanimous. Board member John Hird said he appreciates that the equipment won't be placed on district property or buildings, leaving no risk of damage to the schools.
"I love the program," he said. "I think it's a positive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.