The Joplin School District expects to save nearly $2 million over a five-year period by switching Joplin High School students to Dell Chromebooks from Apple MacBooks.
The Board of Education authorized the change Tuesday night, approving the $717,600 purchase of 2,300 Chromebooks from FireFly Computers. The new devices will replace the Apple products that have been used by high school students since the district introduced its 1:1 technology initiative in 2011.
The district estimates it will spend $1.2 million over a five-year period for new Chromebooks, associated software and fees. The purchase of Apple MacBooks and related software and fees would cost the district more than $3.1 million during the same five-year window, administrators said. The computers are generally replaced every four to five years.
Other benefits of switching to Chromebooks, according to administrators:
• Chromebooks are less likely to get viruses.
• Students would be able to keep their computers over the summer because of the devices' ability to automatically upgrade. Currently, students must return their MacBooks to the district over the summer so that staff can upgrade them.
• The cost of accident forgiveness for the devices would be reduced to $10 for families, down from the current $50 fee per device.
Chromebooks are already used by eighth graders in Joplin and by students in Webb City, Carl Junction and Springfield, administrators said.
"Over the last couple of years, we've been planning for this time whenever the life of the MacBooks that we have at the high school now would be coming to the end of their cycle," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations. "We debated long and hard (whether) to continue with the MacBooks or look at other products. The fact that we have experience in the middle schools with Chromebooks has given us the opportunity over the years to see their effectiveness."
About 50 Chromebooks already have been piloted at Joplin High School by both students and staff, said Eric Pitcher, the district's technology director.
"(The Chromebooks) are good with testing, and they seem to do everything within the curriculum that we need them to do," he said. "I know change is going to be difficult, but we're going to work with (students and staff) and make sure they have all the right tools."
Following a question from a school board member about the quality of Chromebooks, Pitcher acknowledged that there was a time when he wouldn't have recommended them above Apple products. He said he believes their level of quality has increased in recent years.
"Five years ago, when I asked you to renew the MacBook Airs, I wouldn't have gone with Chromebook," he told the board. "They weren't sturdy; they didn't have the extensions they have now to make them compatible. (With this approval) we are going with a little bit higher-end Chromebook; the Dells seem to be a little tougher."
Administrators said a "small number of select classrooms" at the high school would continue to have access to a Mac lab in order to meet curriculum requirements. Those classes likely would include journalism and TV productions, which use Apple-based programs such as Adobe and iMovie.
The cost of the Chromebooks will be paid from the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins in July.
The old MacBooks likely will be sold, Pitcher said. School board members floated the idea of making them available for students to purchase.
Capital projects
In other business Tuesday, the Joplin Board of Education approved more than $3 million in capital projects around the school district for fiscal year 2021. The projects emphasize safety and security of students, replacement of aging equipment and the maintenance of buildings, grounds and equipment.
