The performing arts center at Joplin High School was buzzing with excitement Wednesday as 1,300 staff members of the school district were welcomed for their first in-person back-to-school celebration since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The back-to-school event for all employees of the Joplin School District is an annual tradition to help kick off the new school year. The celebration for teachers, administrators and classified staff was similar to a pep rally with plenty of music, dancing, lip-sync battles and free T-shirts shot from a cannon.
Joplin staff were joined by members of the Board of Education, community leaders and supporting partners. The event was followed by a full day of professional development opportunities.
With every seat filled and others standing, many educators said they were delighted to be back with their colleagues again.
Brock Compton, a sixth grade science teacher at East Middle School, has been with the district since 2016. This marks his first year at a new school, as he previously taught fifth grade at West Central Elementary School.
“Today went very well, and we had lots of collaborative meetings that allowed us to get deeper into our curriculum and planning for this year,” Compton said. “We’re moving in the right direction. Curriculum and collaboration has not been the best in the past, but in the last couple of years, it has definitely grown a lot more. COVID-19 and having us move to virtual learning has put more of an emphasis on what we need to do to collaborate and work together better as kids move between schools.”
This will be Kerry Sachetta’s 30th year in education but his first as superintendent of Joplin. Formerly the assistant superintendent for operations and also principal of Joplin High School, Sachetta succeeds Melinda Moss, who held the position for five years before retiring earlier this year.
“I look at it as a big team,” Sachetta said. “Superintendence is a role, just like everybody has a role. I’m a very team-oriented person, and I like to bring together smart people to solve problems. I really enjoy that process.”
Sachetta addressed the crowd Wednesday with two focuses in mind — solving educational problems and leading as a team.
“Annually, we work together to advance 700 to 800 students who are all unique in more than 13 different grade levels towards their next step in life,” he said. “These are students with widely varying interests, abilities, backgrounds and needs. We all do this within one calendar year while teaching in multiple disciplines.”
Looking back, ahead
In his speech, Sachetta also looked back at the district’s recent accomplishments, including the addition of classrooms to Kelsey Norman Elementary School and the progress being made at the new Dover Hill Elementary School. A majority of construction at Dover Hill has already been completed, and officials said it will be open by January.
“Our new school is the perfect example of the district, the city of Joplin, our parents and community members coming together to ensure the success of generations,” Sachetta said. “Also over the last two years, our community businesses have stepped in with recent support of improvements in our athletic facilities.”
A total of 527 students graduated last year from the Joplin School District, marking the highest number of graduates in 43 years, he added.
Jeff Koch, president of the Joplin School Board, also welcomed employees and said he appreciated their dedication to the field.
“We appreciate the extra time and effort you put in to make this special for everybody here,” he said. “It’s so pleasurable to see everybody here together. The last few years have been a little bit strained, a little bit different, but we’re ready to turn the page and start off a great year.”
Katie Hall, assistant principal at South Middle School, said she looks forward to working with the staff and is excited to see students return. The school had its sixth grade orientation last week, and there are approximately 540 students enrolled this year at South.
“It’s nice to have everybody together, and it was fun to see smiling faces,” Hall said about Wednesday's event. “You could just feel the excitement that staff members were exuding about the school year starting. We’re ready for our kids to come in and have a great year.”
