The Joplin School District and CFI Logistics have partnered to ensure that local schoolchildren and staff have enough masks to start the academic year.
The district volunteered to serve as a local distribution hub for masks on behalf of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, but it had no way to get the shipment from Jefferson City to Joplin. Enter CFI, which agreed to pick up the masks in our state's capital city and deliver them to Joplin.
Reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk will have more on this story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find stories about:
- Alternate seasons that have been approved by the Missouri State High School Activities Association for high schools that cannot take part in one or more sports in their traditional seasons due to the ongoing pandemic.
- The resurgence of Food Truck Friday in Carthage, which has not been held all year because of the pandemic.
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Webb City facility.
Thanks for reading, and have a good evening.
