The Joplin School District is preparing in August to launch a new program it calls transitional kindergarten.
The program will be for select pupils only, and will be a full academic year in a special classroom ahead of the kids' full year of kindergarten. The goal is to better prepare those children, academically, socially and emotionally, for traditional kindergarten.
Learn more in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- Details about Pearl Brothers' last day of business from columnist Wally Kennedy.
- An update on fundraising efforts by the local Salvation Army.
- The latest in building permits filed with the city of Joplin.
Have a good weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.