Joplin's sales taxes brought in an unexpected 12.5% increase for the city's fiscal year that ended Oct. 31.
For the city's 1-cent general fund tax that pays city employees and city's capital office operating expenses, collections were slightly more than $17 million, up from $15.165 million the previous fiscal year.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said there could be several reasons for the added revenue.
"Obviously we're seeing price increases, and in fiscal year 2021, there was a lot of stimulus money distributed," she said. "I think people did stay closer to home and spent their dollars closer to home.
"I don't think we're unique. I think there are other cities and other states that are seeing the same thing. Maybe not all of them, but a lot."
She said that the first month's proceeds for the 2022 fiscal year that began Nov. 1 also were up. It exceeded revenue from a year earlier by about 8.5% at $583,839 versus $537,750.
Because of that, "I'm going to be interested to see what the holiday sales bring because we are all hearing of these shortages" that some retailers are experiencing in inventory.
This week, though, large retailers such as Walmart, Target and T.J. Maxx reported they are stocked for the holiday season. Sellers including those stores experienced a sizable boost in sales for the year, according to a city survey.
Chain discount stores reported in a quarterly survey taken by the city for the last quarter of fiscal 2021 that sales were up in those months by 27%. Another winner was Northpark Mall, which saw an increase over the previous year.
"Certainly that's flowing into higher sales tax," Haase said. "The real question will be whether people will continue to have the ability to purchase like they have in the past with the higher prices."
Despite the good year in 2021, "I don't know if we can expect that going forward," the finance director said.
