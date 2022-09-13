Joplin's post pandemic tourism numbers appear to be rebounding.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said an estimated 21,000 international visitors came to town in 2021 and spent $4.2 million while they were here.
Those are the numbers from a recent report provided to the bureau by VISA Destination Insights. The estimates are based on data derived from Visa credit card spending, Tuttle said at a recent City Council meeting.
Canada topped the list of international visitors with more than 16,700 who, in total, contributed nearly $1.7 million to the local economy. Next was Mexico, with about 2,400 travelers who spent nearly $842,000 in Joplin.
There were more than 100 visitors each from Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Japan and mainland China, who cumulatively spent about $630,000. Nearly 300 visitors came from Germany, Guam and Honduras, spending about $200,000.
Tuttle noted that there was one visitor each from Armenia and Tanzania, who each spent $4, the least amount of the 103 countries represented in the report.
Kansas City, St. Louis, Hannibal and St. Joseph also participated in the data collection report.
Tuttle said that the report shows more than 213,000 visitors from international origins traveled to Missouri last year, generating revenue of more than $162 million.
Joplin has been participating in the survey for five years. Tuttle said that the pandemic temporarily reduced the numbers seen.
In the first year of the survey, 2017, Joplin credit card charges reflected the presence of 20,000 visitors who spent about $5.5 million.
"In 2020, the pandemic had an impact, but 2021 is a good rebound from there," Tuttle said.
He is seeing a mix of international visitors so far this year. Those who have registered in the Convention and Visitors Bureau log include those who came from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Switzerland. Recently, three tour buses with guests from the United Kingdom stopped in Joplin and were greeted by Mayor Doug Lawson.
In addition, there have been domestic travelers from all 50 states so far this year.
Part of the revenue derived from tourism comes into the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau from a 4% hotel-motel tax. Tuttle said that over five years, that revenue has averaged $128,000 annually.
"It's an incredible number of people who come into town and are welcomed by our citizens," Tuttle said. "We've looked at the lists, and it's not all Route 66 visitors. A lot are here for industry. We have Canadian-based businesses and Brazil-based industries" that bring people to Joplin for business.
