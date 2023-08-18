A 10-year strategic plan for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum maps out $33 million worth of renovations as well as exhibit and operational changes the consultants said could make it a destination draw.
The study and its recommendations were commissioned from PGAV Destinations of St. Louis.
In a look at the existing museum's operations, attendance is extremely low, the study showed. Because of that, there is not much revenue to support museum needs, the consultants reported.
Community members who spoke to the consultants said the museum "is not held in high regard by stakeholders or the community," and does not serve the community well.
But the museum could be a regional draw with changes to the building both inside and out, with new heritage-based exhibits that appeal to children and families, and services such as updated rental meeting and event rooms with a catering kitchen and upgraded bathrooms, the consultants said.
In 1929, a committee of Joplin officials and mining industry representatives established the Tri-State Mineral Museum in a former concession stand building at Schifferdecker Park to house ore and mineral specimens and mining equipment as operations in the Joplin and Tri-State mining districts were drawing to a close. Those items are owned by the city of Joplin, and since that time the city has subsidized that museum's operation.
In 1966, a Joplin woman, Dorothea B. Hoover, a descendant of Joplin pioneer families, established the Joplin Historical Society to preserve local history artifacts. That collection, owned by the society, became part of the Dorothea B. Hoover Museum, and it was displayed conjointly with the mineral museum. The two collections have had separate boards.
How the study came about
Paul Bloomberg, director of Joplin parks and recreation, recounted at a City Council work session last Monday that the council decided in 2020 to make the museum a division of the parks department rather than leave it as a freestanding operation subsidized by city funding. That decision was based on the recommendation of a 12-member committee that represented the city, the mineral museum and the historical society to discuss the museum's future.
Another recommendation of that committee was to conduct a strategic plan "to point the museum in the right direction and to give the parks and recreation department the necessary information to make the museum successful," he said.
The council approved the strategic plan study a year ago.
Diane Lochner, vice president of PGAV, made a presentation at the meeting of the plan.
To start the study, PGAV did an analysis of the operation and market research as well as taking community input and benchmarking other types of museum operations.
From those elements, a plan broken down into 10-year phases was developed along with the costs, she said.
"What we found out is that you have an ample population within one-, three- and five-hour drive times," with 400,000 people within a one-hour drive time and almost 16 million within five hours, which makes a compelling argument to have an interesting attraction that could draw those into Joplin, she said.
Joplin is a transportation hub as well that could pull people off of Interstate 44.
A good example of the ability for a heritage-based attraction that can bring people in is the George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond, she said.
Heritage-based museums have become popular with families, and Joplin's story that involves being propelled from a pioneer outpost to a thriving mining industry that brought industrialists from the East Coast to seek out opportunities in the industry is a compelling one to tell, Lochner said.
"Joplin has a great story," she said. Basing a museum on that story can instill a “pride of place” in the community by telling them stories about Joplin, and inspire the next generation of Joplin residents to continue to build this community, the study states.
'Survived and thrived'
The message of the story, the study states, is that "coming together is a choice. Joplin has survived and thrived because every generation has made this choice."
A remodel of the museum building and grounds should be done, and can be done in phases to reinvigorate the old building and make an inviting entry into the journey through Joplin's story, the study concludes.
The city could do that work in phases to break down the cost into yearly investments.
A remodel of the building's entry could be done for $1.3 million with an updated lobby installed for $1.4 million.
Remodeling for meeting rooms that could produce rental revenue for the museum operations is recommended at $3.3 million.
Amenities such as installing a catering kitchen for event rentals along with upgraded bathrooms would cost about $630,000.
Mineral museum exhibits could be rebuilt and reinvigorated for about $3.6 million, and history exhibits also could be redone with new displays at a cost of $11.5 million.
The plan also contains projections on the increased attendance the researchers believe could be attracted to the museum. As attendance increases, admission fees could be raised to generate revenue as well.
"The challenges are indeed significant, and realizing the vision of this plan will be a challenging journey. The assets, however, are powerful," the study concludes.
Museums and collecting institutions can seem irrelevant in today's entertainment landscape, according to the study, but museums are special places in society.
"Great stories teach people something about themselves. Identifying and telling those stories will always have relevance," the study concludes.
The consultant said that elements of the study, such as revising exhibits, could done in the short term to start in steps to implement the plan. In the future, city officials could explore hiring a consultant to develop a capital campaign to fund the work.
Council members wanted time to study the plan and agreed to hold future discussions about what could be done.
