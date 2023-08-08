Joplin Parks and Recreation is offering soccer for elementary and middle school children this fall at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Youth Soccer League is open to area children ages 5-14. This league is for children of all soccer abilities with an emphasis on fun.
Practices begin the week of Aug. 21, with games on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings (depending on the child’s age) starting the first week of September.
The cost is $45 per player, which includes a jersey, shorts and socks.
League registration is required by Aug. 14.
For more information, or to register, visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
