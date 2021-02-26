Members of the Joplin Sports Authority board have parted ways with the organization’s longtime director.
Roger Doman, board president, asked Friday if the board fired Craig Hull, said that the board chose to move in a different direction for organizational leadership.
“Craig’s done a great job over the years doing a multitude of events and bringing thousands of visitors to Joplin,” Doman said. “We wish him the best.”
A closed session on the topic of personnel was listed on the JSA’s meeting agenda for Wednesday. Asked if the board took a vote regarding Hull at that meeting, Doman said that public notice of a closed meeting is posted on all JSA agendas in case the need arises to hold a closed meeting as soon as possible, a practice that is not allowed by state law.
The board said in a statement issued Friday that an interim director will be put in place. Doman said the board does not know yet who the interim will be. He said the board still has work to do on finding an interim.
Hull was hired by the JSA in 2011. Before that, he was the director of the Crawford County, Kansas, Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Hull could not be contacted for comment.
The JSA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit sports commission that is funded from the proceeds of Joplin’s hotel and motel tax collected by the city of Joplin. The organization was created to promote sports marketing of events including baseball, basketball and others to bring visitors to the city and business to local motels and restaurants.
It was formerly a city agency but in 2008 was made an independent contractor with the city. A member of the Joplin City Council serves as a liaison to the board.
