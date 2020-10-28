Southwest Missouri All-Stars form days before championship run

First baseman Cale McCallister (left) of the Southwest Missouri All-Stars snags the throw to retire Dylan McKee of the Colorado Slammers Jenkins during Sunday’s Premier Baseball Junior Championship game in 2019 at Joe Becker Stadium. Globe | Israel Perez

 Israel Perez

Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about baseball, but not about the Dodgers' World Series win.

The Joplin Sports Authority met today to discuss a recent proposal offered to the city by a group of investors who are pursing leasing rights to city baseball fields for tournaments and other events. The authority is working on an alternate proposal for leasing Joe Becker Stadium and others for the council to consider.

We'll have more on that story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • An applied behavioral analysis center being built at MSSU for treating children with autism.
  • A tree donation for two northern Joplin neighborhoods.
  • The continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how increasing numbers across the world are leading to the return of lockdowns.

We've made it over the hump, friends. We hope you have a wonderful evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.