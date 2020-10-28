Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about baseball, but not about the Dodgers' World Series win.
The Joplin Sports Authority met today to discuss a recent proposal offered to the city by a group of investors who are pursing leasing rights to city baseball fields for tournaments and other events. The authority is working on an alternate proposal for leasing Joe Becker Stadium and others for the council to consider.
We'll have more on that story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An applied behavioral analysis center being built at MSSU for treating children with autism.
- A tree donation for two northern Joplin neighborhoods.
- The continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how increasing numbers across the world are leading to the return of lockdowns.
We've made it over the hump, friends. We hope you have a wonderful evening.
