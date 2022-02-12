Joplin’s sports commission, the Joplin Sports Authority, received clean audits of its operation for the past two fiscal years.
The reports show an increase in revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic eased last year.
“The final reports and the key takeaway is there are no significant findings, which of course is something you always want to have,” the executive director, Jared Bruggeman, told the Joplin City Council at a recent meeting.
Bruggeman said the organization’s net cash position improved by $106,173 last year. There was a decrease the previous year, which saw a drop in travel and restrictions on sports activities, of $62,786. The audit analysis notes the reduction is principally from a drop in ticket revenue as the result of the pandemic.
The JSA has no long-term liabilities except for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $39,035 in 2021, which has been forgiven and will be recognized in this fiscal year as income, according to the report.
Those loans are backed by the Small Business Administration in a program intended to help small businesses through an economic downturn during the pandemic. The money was available to pay staff. The loans are to be used to retain staff and are forgiven if employment levels remain the same.
The sports authority is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit sports commission but it operates as a component of the city of Joplin because it was created in 1996 as an arm of the Convention and Visitors Bureau to stimulate business by booking sports events.
Because of that, the agency is allocated funding by the city of Joplin that comes from a 4% lodging tax on hotel room rentals.
Hotel occupancy and sports events related to hotel rentals were down in 2020 as the result in a reduction of COVID-19 travel and municipal pandemic restrictions on public activities including sports, the report notes. Because of that, there was a loss of more than $100,000 in 2020 that returned during 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased and travel picked up. The agency received $457,795 in allocated tax revenue in 2021, up from $272,837 the year before, according to the report.
That increase in revenue left the organization with a net position of $245,059 at the end of fiscal 2021 compared to $138,886 in fiscal 2020.
JSA is governed by a 13-member board of directors that includes eight members appointed by the City Council and five seats dedicated to local athletic director as well as the directors of the CVB and city Parks Department and a City Council member.
The purpose of the agency is to promote economic development through recreation and sporting events.
