A reduction in the number of positions on the board of directors for the Joplin Sports Authority is under consideration.
Board members Roger Doman and Forrest Reed spoke with the Joplin City Council on Monday night about an effort to revise the organization's bylaws.
Reed, chairman of a subcommittee reviewing the bylaws, said, "We found that there were a lot of things in there that were not up to date like we needed them to be or wanted them to be."
As a result, the subcommittee has worked with City Attorney Peter Edwards to identify what changes they felt would best achieve efficiency in the board's work.
"What he did was help us narrow it down to our scope," Reed said. "We were having a problem getting enough people to have a quorum all the time."
"Then, as we looked at this to try to figure out what our problem was, we had several people that weren't attending regularly," he said. The bylaws require attendance for at least 50% of the board's meetings.
"If you are absent more than three consecutive meetings, you could be asked to leave the board at that time," Reed said. The subcommittee reviewed attendance of each board member over two years and found some who had been absent 60% of the time, he said.
Two people were removed from the board because they could not make changes that would enable them to attend the meetings more often, Reed said.
The board also has two members who will leave their seats because of term limits, which are two three-year terms. Reed said that bylaws require board members to sit out at least a year after they have served those terms.
But the larger problem in solving attendance issues is that there are no provisions in the bylaws that would instruct a member on obtaining an excused absence when there's a legitimate need to not attend. Also, no provision allows members to attend a meeting or to vote by telephone or online when they are out of town or otherwise unable to come to the meeting location.
When people could not attend to vote on matters before the board, "that slowed us down as a committee for the city of Joplin and the Sports Authority to be able to get things done pretty quickly, take action and go out to the communities and have good, clear communications to them" about upcoming events and activities, Reed said.
The subcommittee favors adding language to the bylaws that would allow calling in, teleconferencing or web calls when members are at a remote location. "Those are readily available here, and we want to make that available to our organization so that if people want to work with our board but can't be there every month, they can dial in, they can listen, they can talk and they can vote," Reed said. "That way you are counted as attending and can help meet the quorum."
Board size is regulated in the bylaws, and that also is being considered for change.
Four positions are designated one each for the Missouri Southern State University and Joplin School District athletic directors, the Joplin parks director, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau director. Those are designations Reed said should stay with the organization.
Five board positions are for Joplin residents, and four are for nonresidents because the Joplin Sports Authority holds athletic events in area cities as well as Joplin. Reed said the subcommittee proposes reducing those nine positions to seven. When combined with the four designated seats, that would reduce the total board to 11 members.
That would allow the board to continue without asking any of its current active members to step down.
City Council member Keenan Cortez asked if the purpose of having nonresidents is to provide regional perspective. He asked if reducing the number of nonresident members would affect the organization. Reed said he does not believe that would affect the organization's area outreach.
Council member Ryan Stanley recommended that the subcommittee consider keeping nine resident and nonresident positions serving three-year terms so that one-third of the terms would expire each year. He said that would be easier to track. It would mean that the board has a total of 13 members with the four designated seats.
The council liaison to the Joplin Sports Authority, Taylor Brown, said his view is that rotating terms of nine seats makes sense but that the board would function equally well with seven.
The council, in an informal consensus, supported a change to seven appointed seats in addition to the four designated positions.
Edwards, the city attorney, said he would meet with Reed to get bylaw revisions drawn up to that effect for consideration by the Joplin Sports Authority board and the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.