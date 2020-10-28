Board members of a sports promotion agency that works with the city of Joplin agreed Wednesday to make a preliminary offer to manage the city's baseball stadiums and softball fields to try to grow their business and produce more revenue for the city.
The board of the Joplin Sports Authority approved a motion to ask the Joplin City Council to negotiate a contract that members hope will benefit the city and generate more business for local hotels and restaurants with sports events.
The offer comes on the heels of an offer from a private business, Parkwood Tournament Co., a limited liability company. Principals of the company are Mike Greninger, Bobby Landis and Don Patty. Greninger and Landis earlier this year staged youth baseball tournaments on city fields.
They made an offer to the city that was discussed at an Oct. 19 meeting of the City Council to book and manage events at Joe Becker and Wendell Redden stadiums, Bassman Softball Complex and Gabby Street Field. The Parkwood group would pay the city a lease of $55,000 a year, which would offset costs the city currently incurs to operate and maintain the fields.
Parkwood would schedule tournaments, ballgames and other events on the fields intending to increase use through the week. The group would keep the revenue from the field rentals and concessions and advertising revenue from signs. The partners have not said how much they believe they can make.
They said they would honor bookings by the Joplin Sports Authority, which has a mission to bring sports events that bring overnight visitors to Joplin to stay in hotels and patronize other local businesses. Those activities also generate sales tax revenue for the city.
The sports authority is a nonprofit organization that is allocated money to operate from proceeds of the city's 4-cent lodging tax, which also funds the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Greninger and Landis attended part of the JSA board's meeting Wednesday to assure the authority they intended to honor its bookings for the fields.
Discussion indicated that the Parkwood principals landed on the idea of leasing the fields after they had to stop ballgames before they were finished. They said city workers at the fields had to be off work by 8 p.m. to prevent overtime. If the private group is operating the ballparks, it could pay its own workers to stay as late as needed rather than stopping play.
Coach Jim Frazier, a founder of the Joplin Sports Authority, said there is nothing that the Parkwood group can do that the authority cannot do to stage sports events.
Landis said he thought the JSA's mission is to be a promoter rather than a facilities manager.
Board President Roger Doman said that the Parkwood partners would be a for-profit operation but that the JSA's purpose is to generate revenue for both the city and the local economy. He said the board has been looking at where it could grow its business and improve its operation and that this could provide an opportunity to do that.
Board member Chris Beyer proposed motions to present an offer to the city for a negotiated lease payment plus a 50% split of profits from facilities revenue beyond $100,000. Both motions were approved. Further details of the agreements, including the lease amount, are to be determined.
The Parkwood offer was heard by the council last week and received first-round approval by a vote of 5-4. It will be back for second and third readings and final action at a future meeting, perhaps Monday. It would have needed six "yes" votes last week to be approved on an emergency basis and go into effect immediately.
Though the city had received the offer in May, sports authority board members said they were not aware of it until shortly before last week's meeting. They asked at that meeting that the council table the Parkwood contract until the board could meet to discuss the offer and assess its impact on JSA operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.