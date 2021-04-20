Judge Gayle Crane issued an order Tuesday to proceed with the trial of shooting spree suspect Tom Mourning Jr. now that he has been deemed mentally fit to assist in his own defense.
Mourning, 31, has undergone multiple mental health evaluations and treatment for schizophrenia since his arrest following a shooting spree five years ago on the south side of Joplin that left five people injured.
The defendant faces five counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the Aug. 13, 2016, incident.
An attorney for the Missouri Department of Mental Health filed a mental health evaluation and motion to proceed with the case April 1 in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The motion reads: "The examiner at Fulton State Hospital has found that the defendant's unfitness to proceed no longer endures and that this individual does have the capacity to understand the proceedings against him and assist in his own defense."
Crane allowed both sides the opportunity to file motions in support or opposition to the DMH counsel's motion before issuing her order on Tuesday. The judge also granted public defender Darren Wallace's request for an order committing his client to Fulton State Hospital, where he has been held since 2017, pending further court proceedings.
The shooting spree began at the residence where the defendant was living with his father, who called police to report that his son had just left armed with guns after having fired an AR-type rifle through the father's bedroom door.
Police say he subsequently opened fire on a vehicle at 32nd Street and Texas Avenue, injuring Donald and Deborah Pugh. Donald Pugh was shot twice, with one round hitting a leg and another passing through his shoulder and armpit. His wife escaped being hit by any rounds but sustained some cuts from flying shrapnel.
Kenneth Eby, the driver of an Immanuel Lutheran Church van that Mourning purportedly fired at next at 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue, was shot multiple times. A passenger in the van, Heidi Gustin, was shot in the arm, and a second passenger, Karen Mech, sustained cuts from flying glass and shrapnel.
Two dogs in the van also were struck or grazed by rounds.
The defendant was first deemed incompetent to stand trial and committed to the Department of Mental Health in November 2016. Legal counsel filed a motion to proceed with the case the following May after a finding that he had regained the requisite mental competency.
A second order committing him for mental health treatment was issued two months later, eventually leading to a second motion to proceed in October 2017. But a third order committing him for incompetency was issued in February 2018 and was extended by the court in April 2019.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office sought a hearing in October 2020 to have the defendant medicated involuntarily because he had been refusing to take the drugs prescribed for him. The judge directed DMH at that time to follow the proposed treatment and report back to the court in six months, which led to the most recent finding of the defendant's fitness to stand trial.
