Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which operates a clinic in Joplin, has received its largest onetime donation — $9 million — from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The gift was announced Wednesday by both Planned Parenthood officials and Scott, who has now donated more than $3.8 billion of her fortune to 465 nonprofit organizations across the country since June. Other recipients of donations include numerous regional Habitat for Humanity groups, numerous regional Boys & Girls Club groups and several groups working to provide relief in Ukraine.
“When our giving team focuses on any system in which people are struggling, we don’t assume that we, or any other single group, can know how to fix it,” Scott said Wednesday in a post on Medium. “We don’t advocate for particular policies or reforms. Instead, we seek a portfolio of organizations that supports the ability of all people to participate in solutions. This means a focus on the needs of those whose voices have been underrepresented.”
The $9 million earmarked for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is part of a $225 million gift to the Planned Parenthood network, which includes the national office and 21 affiliates across the country.
State officials said the gift will ensure accessible and affordable sexual and reproductive health care for patients in Missouri and southern Illinois, including those on Medicaid. Clinics, including the one in Joplin, offer a variety of health services such as testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, cancer screenings, and birth control consultations; abortion services are provided at a St. Louis-area clinic.
Planned Parenthood also recently has launched a number of innovative health care programs for patients across Missouri, including a transgender care program for patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
“We are honored and humbled by this transformational gift,” said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in a statement. “This gift empowers our boots-on-the-ground teams. As a leading sexual and reproductive health care provider caught between two realities — a red and blue state — our patients face some of the most complicated landscapes when accessing the care they need. We commit to rebuilding a future where abortion, birth control, STI testing and treatments, and all reproductive health care is accessible and affordable, no matter what.”
Rodríguez said the organization is still planning out how to use the funds.
“The Joplin health center (one of PPSLRSWMO’s eight health centers) is part of this affiliate and plays a critical role in providing access to sexual and reproductive health care in the Southwest Missouri region where we are addressing health care disparities unique to rural Missourians — an STI epidemic, exacerbated public health departments and a shortage of providers who specialize in reproductive health care,” she said in an email to the Globe.
The gift comes at a time when anti-abortion lawmakers are ramping up efforts to restrict abortion rights. In Missouri, those efforts have extended to eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood clinics, even those that don’t offer abortion services. The organization has sued the Missouri Department of Social Services, arguing that those efforts are unconstitutional and in violation of federal Medicaid law.
“I also must acknowledge every staff member whose hard work, innovation and commitment to patients contributed to this historic moment,” Rodríguez said in reference to Scott’s gift. “Each person’s work — in health centers, in our legislatures and in the streets of our communities — visibly reflects our patient-centered approach to ensuring every person has access to sexual and reproductive health care in the face of unrelenting attacks. This gift is as much reflective of our community’s commitment as it is of our staff’s dedication to health care access.”
