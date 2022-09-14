Joplin unemployment hit another record low recently — 2.4% in July, the latest month reported.
That is the lowest it has been since at least 1990, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and follows a previous record low of 2.6% in June.
The Joplin metropolitan area consists of Jasper and Newton counties.
Before this summer, the previous low for the Joplin metro area was 2.7% over a five-month stretch in the summer and fall of 2018, before the pandemic.
Unemployment remained low until April 2020, when it spiked to more than 11% as businesses and other activity shut down because of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the previous high in Joplin had been 8.8% in 2010, during a recession.
Missouri unemployment also hit a record low in July, falling to 2.5%, according to MERIC; the unemployment rate of 2.8% reported in June also was a record. The previous state low was 2.9% for a three-month period in 2019.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The unemployment rate in the United States was 3.5% in July.
Unemployment numbers around the region include:
• Cape Girardeau: 2.6%.
• Columbia: 2.1%.
• Kansas City: 2.8%.
• Springfield: 2.2%.
• St. Joseph: 2.4%.
• St. Louis: 3.1%.
The unemployment rate for the metro area in Northwest Arkansas, which also includes McDonald County in Missouri, was 2.8% in June; July numbers were not yet available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.