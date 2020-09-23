Joplin student wins national honor for literacy skills

Semaj Patton, a sixth grade student at Joplin North Middle School, has been recognized by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for improvement to his literacy skills as a fifth grader at West Central Elementary School.
He is one of only 15 student winners from across the country who are being honored with this year's 180 Awards, which recognize academic success through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's literacy and math programs. For Semaj, that program was System 44, which provides reading interventions for students in the third through 12th grades.
Semaj was nominated for the award by Debi Oaks, who teaches reading intervention programs at West Central. He has an "outstanding" work ethic, she said.
"He was a very dedicated student and persevered through some difficult circumstances without ever complaining," she said in an email to the Globe. "He was a perfectionist who wanted to make sure there weren't any errors on his paper that I would have to correct. He took it as a challenge to have everything not only answered correctly, but spelled correctly and with proper punctuation. He made great progress with his reading, restating questions and using precise language."
Oaks said she cried when she received notification a few weeks ago that Semaj had been named one of only a handful of national winners. Because he is now at North Middle School, she got permission to surprise him with the news during his advisory period by pretending to be there for a sample lesson with his class.
"I had written one word on 12 index cards and passed them out to the students in the class," she said. "They each took turns reading their word, which made the sentences, 'One student in this class has won an award. Who is it?' At that moment, two of his fifth-grade teachers came in carrying a giant check I had made with his name. We also had doughnuts for everyone."
Recipients of the 180 Awards are evaluated on several criteria, including personal recommendations and data demonstrating growth in reading or math. The awards are generally given each spring, but the 2020 awards were extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winning students, including Semaj, will receive a $500 Amazon gift card, while their nominator will receive a classroom library.
“We’re proud to recognize the accomplishments of this year’s student and educator 180 Awards winners, who demonstrate what’s possible when teachers are motivated, students are supported and both have access to the right technology and curriculum,” said Matthew Mugo Fields, general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, in a statement. “Especially in a year that has presented significant and unfamiliar challenges for teachers and students, we are honored to share their stories and amplify their accomplishments.”
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt provides curricula and professional learning services to K-12 educators and school districts.
